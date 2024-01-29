Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. 1,043,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

