Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lessened by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.46. 1,600,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,632. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

