Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,852. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

