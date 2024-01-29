Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,188,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 485,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.