Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

