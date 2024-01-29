Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 8th Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.70. The company has a market capitalization of $359.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

