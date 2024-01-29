Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.69. 1,963,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,854. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

