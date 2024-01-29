Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $48.88. 4,791,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,445. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

