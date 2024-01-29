Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Cut by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.11. 1,384,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,521. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.