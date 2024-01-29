Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $242.32 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $341.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.