Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $177,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $242.53. 556,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,211. The company has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $243.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

