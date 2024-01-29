Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,434,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,783,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

