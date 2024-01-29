Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,876,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,552,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

