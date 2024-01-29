Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $280,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.