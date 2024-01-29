Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 20.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.53 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

