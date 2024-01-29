Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,229 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

