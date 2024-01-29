Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 72,157 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,157 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

