Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
