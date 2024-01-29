Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

