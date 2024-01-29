VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.75

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

