Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.5% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $267.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

