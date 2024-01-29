Vista Finance LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

