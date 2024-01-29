Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $65.82. 1,101,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,938. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

