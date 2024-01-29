Vista Finance LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Finance LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

T stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515,609. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.