VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on VSE
VSE Price Performance
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at about $22,203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.