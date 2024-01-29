W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $7.43 on Monday, reaching $890.67. 21,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $825.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $569.95 and a 1-year high of $890.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

