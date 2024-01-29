Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 117,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $2,456,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $164.21. 1,843,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

