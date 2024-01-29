Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

