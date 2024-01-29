Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 376 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

