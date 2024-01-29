Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $61.29.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

