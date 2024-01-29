Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

RPV opened at $81.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

