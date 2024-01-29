Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $522,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $123.94 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $127.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.