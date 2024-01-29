Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 302,594 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,939,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

