Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

