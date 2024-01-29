Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

PSA stock opened at $289.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

