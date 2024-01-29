Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,549 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

