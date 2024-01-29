Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Welltower by 132,462.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

WELL opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welltower



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

