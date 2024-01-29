Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

