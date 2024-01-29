Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

