Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 38,273 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,273 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.36 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

