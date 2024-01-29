Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.79 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

