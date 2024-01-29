Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $42.44 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $813,280.06 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,604,431 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

