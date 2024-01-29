Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.39. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 2,473,436 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

