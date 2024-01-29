Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $429.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.09 and a 200 day moving average of $443.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

