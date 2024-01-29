Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.83.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $641.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $649.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $600.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

