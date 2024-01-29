Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APO opened at $100.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

