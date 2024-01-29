Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $299.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $303.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

