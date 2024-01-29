Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

