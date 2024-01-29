Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.