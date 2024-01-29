Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

