Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Position Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 464.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

